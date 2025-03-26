ECONOMIST PROJECTS ECONOMIC RECOVERY DRIVEN BY IMPENDING BUMPER HARVEST



Economist Naylor Kopakopa has projected that Zambia will experience economic recovery this year, largely due to the anticipated bumper harvest for the 2024/2025 Farming season.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Kopakopa explained that the expected increase in maize production, driven by favorable rainfall, will enhance national food security and create opportunities for exports.





He is confident that the surplus grain will be exported to generate revenue, thereby contributing to the country’s economic growth.



The Economist says while other Economic factors such as increased copper production, lower fuel costs, and a stable exchange rate are key, the bumper harvest will be the primary driver of Zambia’s economic recovery this year.





He has further noted that with the agriculture sector rebounding, strategic government initiatives will play a crucial role in sustaining growth and fostering national development.



PN