ECONOMIST SAYS IT WILL BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR ZAMBIA TO MAINTAIN A SINGLE DIGIT INFLATION RATE

By Chileshe Mwango

Economist Kelvin Chisanga has charged that it will be impossible for Zambia to maintain a single digit inflation rate in the few months to come.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chisanga observes that this target is facing a number of challenges ranging from energy deficit, the pandemic and fluctuations in oil marketing prices.

Mr. Chisanga says these will make it impossible for the country to maintain a single digit inflation rate, saying even the month to month inflation is also escalating at a high speed adding that not even agriculture interplay would change the situation.

He has also predicted that the country’s path to economic recovery is equally faced with similar challenges and they might also make its smooth transition impossible.

Zambia has set a single digit inflation target for 2023 and it anticipates that inflation will reduce further as the year progresses.

