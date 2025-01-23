ECONOMIST SAYS ZAMBIA HAS NOT ADEQUATELY BENEFITED FROM INCREASED COPPER PRODUCTION



By Tellah Hazinji



Economist Trevor Hambayi says despite Zambia’s increased copper production of 12% in 2024; the country still has a challenge of hard currency on the market because of inadequate returns from the sector.



Mines and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe yesterday announced a 12% increase in copper production to 820,676.34 metric tons in 2024 compared to 732,583.45 metric tons in 2023, on course to 1 million metric tons projected for 2025.



But in an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Hambayi has raised concern that even though the copper price is at its best, Zambia has not had adequate returns from the sector, an issue he says must be addressed.





He adds that it is positive that the country may get to 1 million metric tonnes this year but that the impact may be minimal as Zambia’s mine ownership remains below 50%.



Mr. Hambayi argues that while the country is increasing productivity in the mining sector, government should strive to ensure 50% ownership of mines so that resources generated are retained within the country.





Meanwhile, Social Anthropologist, Dr. James Musonda, has predicted that Zambia’s copper production may reach an impressive 1.6 million metric tons by December 2026, based on the latest production figures announced by the Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development.





Dr. Musonda however says while the announced increase is significant, it does not mark a departure from previous highs, with over 800,000 metric tons first produced in 2008.



PHOENIX NEWS