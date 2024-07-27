ECONOMIST TIPS GOVT ON MEASURES TO TAKE TO ATTAIN 6% PROJECTED ECONOMIC GROWTH NEXT YEAR



Economist Lubinda Habazooka says Zambia will need to create new avenues for revenue generation if it is to attain the 6 percent projected economic performance next year.



On Wednesday this week, Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane projected that Zambia’s economy is likely to grow by 6 percent owing to increased production by the mines, improved policies and the anticipated favorable weather pattern.



But in an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Habazooka further notes that for the economy to stabilize, the country will need to address the current high unemployment and increase production for exports.



Dr. Habazooka says the repayment of debt that Zambia has now started will compete with a lot of other economic sectors hence the need to ensure enhanced productivity and more foreign exchange coming into the country.



He says achieving the 6 percent economic growth will also require putting a lot of liquidity in the economy in order to stimulate demand for goods and services for consumers, a favorable weather pattern and macroeconomic stability.



PN