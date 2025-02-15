ECONOMIST URGES GOVT TO BE VIGILANT OVER US POLICY REVERSALS



Economist Michelo Maunga is urging the government to be vigilant and respond promptly to any policy changes by the United States administration that could impact the country’s economy.



Mr. Maunga notes that the change in government in the US has led to a reversal of policies, some of which were favorable to Zambia.



He tells Phoenix News that one area of concern is the potential increase in duties on imported raw copper in the US, which could significantly affect global copper prices.



As the US has considerable influence on the global market, Mr. Maunga is advising the government to focus on value addition to mitigate any negative impacts that the anticipated increase in import duties on copper in that country will have on the economy.



