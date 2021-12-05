5th November 2021

By:APHIUS KAPUTULA

Economist Yusuf Dodia says the recent staff agreement of a 1.4 billion dollars loan with the International Monetary Fund-IMF to Zambia is a drop in the ocean given the country’s indebtedness and economy that is mainly run by foreign investors.

Mr. Dodia says as long as the country’s major economic affairs in the mining sector do not benefit the country, debt unsustainability will remain a challenge.

Speaking in an interview with Muvi Tv news, Mr. Dodia expressed worry at the country’s continued borrowing which he says might come with stiff conditions which has the potential to compromise the country’s sovereign economy.

He adds that government should put in place mechanisms to locally build the economy and put the country’s economy in the local people as opposed to the culture of continued borrowing.

He has wondered why government is silent on the IMF conditions to the 1.4 billion dollars and why the lenders have decided to reduce the amount from the earlier three billion dollars the new dawn government had requested.

Mr. Dodia has called for honest among government leaders in handling state matters.