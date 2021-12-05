5th November 2021
By:APHIUS KAPUTULA
Economist Yusuf Dodia says the recent staff agreement of a 1.4 billion dollars loan with the International Monetary Fund-IMF to Zambia is a drop in the ocean given the country’s indebtedness and economy that is mainly run by foreign investors.
Mr. Dodia says as long as the country’s major economic affairs in the mining sector do not benefit the country, debt unsustainability will remain a challenge.
Speaking in an interview with Muvi Tv news, Mr. Dodia expressed worry at the country’s continued borrowing which he says might come with stiff conditions which has the potential to compromise the country’s sovereign economy.
He adds that government should put in place mechanisms to locally build the economy and put the country’s economy in the local people as opposed to the culture of continued borrowing.
He has wondered why government is silent on the IMF conditions to the 1.4 billion dollars and why the lenders have decided to reduce the amount from the earlier three billion dollars the new dawn government had requested.
Mr. Dodia has called for honest among government leaders in handling state matters.
He has a point but the simple question is, ‘ Where was he and what was he doing when the PF Government was borrowing carelessly even from he Chinese?’
What is this PF cadre Yusuf Dodia trying to say?? While he expresses worry at the country’s continued borrowing which might come with stiff conditions from IMF, he still has the guts to say the recent staff agreement of a $ 1.4 billion IMF loan to Zambia is a drop in the ocean given the country’s indebtedness and economy that is mainly run by foreign investors. This is the same Dodia who has been heading the Private Sector in Zambia. Why didn’t he complain when the PF regime allowed the Zambian economy to be mainly run by foreign investors while incurring huge and unsustainable debts??