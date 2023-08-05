ECONOMY STILL BAD DESPITE DEBT RESTRUCTURING DEAL – M’MEMBE

SOCIALIST Party of Zambia President, Fred M’membe, has questioned why the country’s economy is not improving despite government’s insistency that it will following the Debt Restructuring.

The opposition leader states that as predicted by his party, Zambia’s true economy is emerging despite the debt restructuring hype.

M’membe notes that the country’s currency has again gone beyond K19 to $1 US dollar, with commodity prices going up, including mealie meal, which he projects will rise even further after recent fuel price increases.

He highlights that inflation has hit double digits at 10.3 percent, adding that the conclusion of the Mines takeover has been postponed again, with crime and pilferage going up.

M’membe recalls that the current administration promised that things would improve after reaching the conclusion of debt restructuring, however stating that there has not been tangible improvement.

He points out that despite the International Monetary Fund-IMF releasing the US$188 million US Dollars to Zambia, things are getting worse.

M’membe has since appealed to people he refers to as Economic Managers to give a clear direction to where the country is heading.

