ECOWAS closes border with Niger Republic

Military leader of Niger, General Abdourahamane Tchiani

West African power house Economic Community of West African States, (ECOWAS) has directed Nigeria in a show of support to the democratically-elected government of President Mohammed Bazoum to shut its border with Niger Republic following the military coup that ousted him.

In a press statement to news men globally, the Acting Comptroller General of Customs in Nigeria, Bashir Adeniyi made known to news men.

According to him, the current situation in Niger has mandated the authority of the head of state of Nigeria to temporarily close its borders with Niger, and there are restrictions on movement along the areas as demanded by ECOWAS.

He, therefore, advised Nigerians and fellow ECOWAS member states who use Niger Republic to travel through Libya to stay safe at home, saying that only Nigerians that are returning home were allowed to cross the border.

He also said Nigeria Customs had deployed its personnel to block all the unorthodox roads through which some of the foreigners may likely infiltrate.

“You know Sokoto and Niger Republic, we are a homogeneous society, with the same language, religion and culture, but we have a colonial boundary which we must respect,” he added.