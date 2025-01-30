ECOWAS formalises exit of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic 

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has formalized the suspension of Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger from the regional bloc following military coups in the three countries.

Despite the suspensions, ECOWAS announced that citizens of the affected nations would retain their rights to free movement within member states.

The decision was finalized during a meeting of the bloc, underscoring ECOWAS’s stance on the unconstitutional changes of government in the region. While the suspension limits the three countries’ participation in ECOWAS activities, the allowance for free movement ensures that citizens can continue to travel, reside, and trade within the bloc without restrictions.

ECOWAS has consistently condemned military takeovers in member states, emphasizing its commitment to democratic governance and constitutional order. The bloc continues to push for a return to civilian rule in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger while maintaining measures to mitigate the impact of the suspensions on ordinary citizens.