ECZ ANNOUNCES BY-ELECTION FOR PAMBASHE CONSTITUENCY

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced 6th February, 2025 as the date for a by-election in Pambashe Constituency.

This follows the declaration by the Speaker of the National Assembly of a vacancy after the conviction of Pambashe Constituency Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela by the Kawambwa Magistrates Court, and his sentencing to 10 years imprisonment with hard labor for arson by the Kabwe High Court.