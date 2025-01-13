ECZ AWARDS AL GHURAIR PRINTING AND PUBLISHING CONTRACT TO PRINT AND DELIVER BALLOT PAPERS FOR 2026 ELECTIONS





By Conrad Mwango



The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- has awarded Al Ghurair Printing and Publishing of United Arab Emirates the contract to print and deliver ballot papers and other election materials for the 2026 general elections and any other elections.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro has told journalists at a media briefing that the commission could not proceed to execute the contract with Ren Form CC of South Africa which was the company earlier picked.





Mr. Kasaro explains is in line with section 180 section 4 of the Public Procurement Regulation of 2022.



Meanwhile, Mr. Kasaro has announced that voter registration exercise ahead of the 2026 elections will start in the second quarter of this year.





Mr. Kasaro says the countrywide voter registration will run for 60 days, after which the commission will undertake a deduplication process to ensure the integrity of the voters’ register.





Meanwhile, the Commission is urging political parties and candidates participating in the February 6th Petauke central and Pambashe constituencies parliamentary by elections to adhere to the electoral code of conduct and has encouraged voters to turn out in numbers and exercise their right to vote.

PHOENIX NEWS