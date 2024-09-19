ECZ BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA`S CALL TO AMEND ARTICLE 52 OF THE ELECTIONS ACTECZ BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA`S CALL TO AMEND ARTICLE 52 OF THE ELECTIONS ACT

ECZ BACKS PRESIDENT HICHILEMA`S CALL TO AMEND ARTICLE 52 OF THE ELECTIONS ACT



By Chileshe Mwango



The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- says it has also noted the need to make amendments to the entire article 52 of the Elections Act, citing various gaps and lacunas to the law, as observed by President Hakainde Hichilema.



Speaking during the orientation of the Electoral Reform Technical Committee-ERTC- on the provincial stakeholder engagement meetings scheduled for 30 September in Lusaka today, ECZ Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis says in its current form, the law is subject to a lot of abuse.





Mrs. Zaloumis however observes that public debate has so much been on article 52(6) when it is the entire law that needs to undergo an amendment.



She says experience has taught the commission that there is a lot of connivance among electoral players during elections which has resulted in the abuse of the law, thereby posing the ECZ and other players to incur higher costs than budgeted for.



Mrs. Zaloumis has since tasked the Electoral Reform Technical Committee and other relevant stakeholders to find a way to save the nation from unnecessary costs and time wasting.

