ECZ BEING CONTROLLED BY INVISIBLE HAND – PF SOUTH

By Michael Nyumbu

Opposition Patriotic Front-PF Southern Province Secretary, Golden Nyambe, has accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ of having an invisible hand that controls their operations.

Nyambe says his party will not trust any elections that ECZ will hold due to the manner it has conducted itself with regard to the Kabushi and Kwacha Parliamentary by-elections, which have since been put on stay by the High Court pending litigation.

He accuses the ECZ of having acted in an unusual manner, insisting that they did not disclose the whole ballot paper printing exercise, adding that some participating stakeholders were not included in the verification process.

Nyambe has charged that the conduct of the Electoral Commission of Zambia is anti-democracy.

Meanwhile, ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga, has assured all electoral stakeholders that the commission is committed to delivering the electoral processes as mandated by law.