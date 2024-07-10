ECZ BRIEFS ELECTION AGENTS AND UNIFORMED STAFF AHEAD OF THE NINE WARD BY-ELECTIONS

On Tuesday, July 9, 2024, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) held meetings with Election Agents and Uniformed Staff in preparation for the upcoming ward by-elections.

The purpose of these meetings was to clarify the roles and expectations of electoral stakeholders before, during, and after the poll day. The goal is to ensure that the elections are conducted smoothly and successfully.

These briefings took place in the following wards and districts:

Lushiba Ward, Kawambwa District in Luapula Province.

Chinama Ward, Kanchibiya District in Muchinga Province.

Luchinde Ward and Mulalo Wards, Nakonde District in Muchinga Province.

Kaminzekezeke Ward, Mufumbwe District in North-Western Province.

Mubula Ward, Choma District in Southern Province.

Njame Ward, Chirundu District in Southern Province.

Liumena and Mwenyi Wards, Sikongo District in Western Province.

The polls are scheduled for Friday, July 12th, 2024, from 06:00 to 18:00 hours.