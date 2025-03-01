ECZ CAPTURES OVER 8 THOUSAND VOTERS UNDER THE CONTINUOUS REGISTRATION EXERCISE IN EASTERN PROVINCE.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia, ECZ has registered Eight Thousand Seven Hundred Eighty voters in Eastern Province under the continuous voter registration exercise from March 2024 to January 2025.



In Chipata, the commission registered over 695 voters in January 2025, while Lundazi registered 220, while the exercise was suspended in Petauke to due to by-elections.



According to statement seen by Breeze FM News 4,500 of the registered voters are males while 4,200 are female voters.





ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager, Patricia Luhanga, adds that the commission has registered over One Hundred Five Thousand Voters country wide during the period under review.





Meanwhile, some stakeholders like Anti-Voter Apathy Project, AVAP, Youth Development Foundation, Transparency International Zambia are calling on ECZ to expand its presence in all districts as the commission is currently operating in 30 districts out of 116 districts in the country.