ECZ CERTIFIES OVER 30,000 NEW VOTERS



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has certified a total of 36,651 newly registered voters under the continuous voter registration process.





Speaking at a press briefing in lusaka today, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro revealed that the commission has recorded a new crop of certified voters consisting of 19,699 males and 16,952 females, bringing the total number of voters in the country to 7,073,513 from 7,036,862 as of February 2024.





Mr Kasaro adds that among the new certified voters, 114 are people living with disabilities, bringing the cumulative total to 36,651.