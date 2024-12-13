ECZ CHAIRPERSON AND CEO ATTEND ECF-SADC 26TH ANNUAL GENERAL CONFERENCE





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson, Mrs. Mwangala Zaloumis SC, and Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Brown Kasaro, are currently attending the 26th Annual General Conference of the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC countries (ECF-SADC).





The conference, themed “Digitalisation and Youth Engagement in Electoral Processes in the SADC Region,” is hosted by the Electoral Commission of Seychelles in collaboration with ECF-SADC from 9th to 13th December 2024.





The conference was officially opened by His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan. The ECF-SADC is an independent organization in which each country in the SADC region is represented by its electoral management body.





Other attendees from the Commission include Commission Secretary, Mrs. Triza Phiri, and Principal Voter Education Officer, Mr. Mataa Sikota.