ECZ CHAIRPERSON MWANGALA ZALOUMIS BREAKING THE LAW – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

MWANGALA ZALOUMIS BREAKING THE LAW



We will not cancel elections when candidates withdraw-Mwaangala Zaloumis



Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis is clearly breaking the law.





She has been quoted stating that the Commission will not cancel any elections when candidates withdraw despite the Constitutional provision of the law on the matter.



This will be in clear breach of Article 52(6) of the Republican Constitution and the recent Constitutional Court Judgment and directives on the same matter.



In the matter between Governance Elections Advocacy Research Services Vs the Attorney General and Electoral Commission of Zambia (2022/CCZ/0020), the Constitutional Court ruled that;



“For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that in terms of Article 52(6) of the Constitution, where a political party sponsored candidate for election as a Member of Parliament resigns after the close of nominations but before the election date, the Electoral Commission is obligated to cancel the election and call for fresh nominations from eligible candidates and call for fresh elections in accordance with Article 52(6).”