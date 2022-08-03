ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano

CREATING A UPND ECZ: Nshindano Is Gone
ECZ CEO Patrick Nshindano has been fired with immediate effect in what appears to be a cleansing moment.

5 COMMENTS

  1. If it is true, it calls for celebration. But let these people not go scot free for fraudulent and sham elections

  3. These are the people who cleared Malanji. It was long overdue.
    The way this guy was behaving during the last two elections as the CEO of ECZ was purely a pf cadre mentally.
    Good luck as you join us in the streets.

