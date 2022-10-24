ECZ COMMISSIONERS CHALLENGED TO RESIGN FOR THE SAKE OF ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY
By Chileshe Mwango
Political Analyst Francis Chipili has challenged commissioners at the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- to resign for the sake of Zambia’s democracy.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chipili alleges that the commissioners are failing to operate independently as there is a visible hand controlling them.
Mr. Chipili has also advised the general public to join hands in stopping what he says is the stifling of democracy by the ECZ.
He says if that is not done, Zambians should expect the worst in the 2026 general elections.
Various stakeholders have expressed concern with the holding of the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections which saw the upnd emerging victorious despite the stay by the high court being in place.
PHOENIX NEWS
But it is the Constitutional Court that ruled that elections must go ahead. Am I missing something here?
What did the ECZ do to warrant their resignation. Then this person should ask the courts to resign too because they did not favour PF
How about the person that signed the constitution that ECZ worked under. Let us have rule of law not ubukaka law
.
1. Why didn’t you ask them ( ECZ) to resign when Esawu Chulu announced fake results of CHITULIKA constituency, a constituency which is not even there.
2. Why didn’t you ask them (ECZ)to resign when they allowed CHAVULA to enter in the ECZ server room to manipulate the figures even after the gentlemen you hired was apprehended by the Police and the whole nation saw it.
3. Why didn’t you ask them ( ECZ) to resign when ESAWU Chulu announced exaggerated the results for ECL in one of the constituency in eastern province which numbers of registered voted was less than those who voted.
4. Why didn’t you ask them to resign when PF was refusing other participants in the elections to campaign freely. Where were you. You are just being insensire