ECZ COMMISSIONERS CHALLENGED TO RESIGN FOR THE SAKE OF ZAMBIA’S DEMOCRACY

By Chileshe Mwango

Political Analyst Francis Chipili has challenged commissioners at the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- to resign for the sake of Zambia’s democracy.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chipili alleges that the commissioners are failing to operate independently as there is a visible hand controlling them.

Mr. Chipili has also advised the general public to join hands in stopping what he says is the stifling of democracy by the ECZ.

He says if that is not done, Zambians should expect the worst in the 2026 general elections.

Various stakeholders have expressed concern with the holding of the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by-elections which saw the upnd emerging victorious despite the stay by the high court being in place.

PHOENIX NEWS