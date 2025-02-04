ECZ CONCLUDES TRAINING OF POLL STAFF AHEAD OF TWO PARLIAMENTARY AND TWO WARD BY-ELECTIONS



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) today, 3rd February 2025 has concluded the training of poll staff in preparation for the by-elections in Petauke Constituency of Petauke District, Pambashe Constituency of Kawambwa District, Ntanda Ward of Mpongwe District, and Litawa Ward of Mongu District.



Speaking in Mpongwe District ECZ Vice Chairperson Ambassador Ali Simwinga implored the poll staff to conduct their duties diligently. He encouraged them to be professional and impartial as they take on this serious assignment. Further, he stated that the Commission’s desire is to deliver a credible election of which poll staff play a critical role.



In her remarks, Mpongwe District Electoral Officer Mary Muwowo Lapukeni assured the Vice Chairperson that the team is ready and competent to deliver a credible election in Ntanda Ward.



Meanwhile, in Mongu ECZ Commissioner Ambassador Ndiyoi Mutiti urged the poll staff not to be intimidated when conducting their mandate. She emphasized that they conduct their duties using the laid down procedures.



The poll staff are scheduled to be deployed on the 4th and 5th February, 2025 to their respective polling stations.