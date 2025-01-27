ECZ condemns campaign violence in Petauke

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia has noted with concern the violence involving the National Congress Party (NCP) and the UPND which occurred in Minga ward of Petauke district during campaigns.

The commission stated that the violence which occurred are not only criminal but undermines the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

In a statement ECZ chief electoral officer Brown Kasaro said political violence erodes public confidence in the electoral process and goes against the principles of peaceful and inclusive elections.

Kasaro added that the commission has since called for a meeting with all political parties and candidates participating in the Petauke by-election to discuss the conduct of campaigns and other related activities.

He called on the police to conclude the investigations and bring the perpetrators of violence to book.

He reminded all political parties and stakeholders of their obligations to adhere to the campaign timetable and the Electoral Code of Conduct when campaigning.

The commission further called upon political parties to utilise the established District Conflict Management Committees (DCMCs) to resolve disputes.

“The DCMCs are instrumental in fostering dialogue and resolving disagreements before they escalate into violence.”

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to conducting free, fair, and credible elections and urges all political parties and stakeholders to exercise restraint and promote peace,” he said.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba