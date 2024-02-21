ECZ CONDUCTS FIRST CERTIFICATION OF VOTERS REGISTER

Highlights from the remarks by the Electoral Commission of Zambia Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro during the certification of the Register of Voters.

✅ The Commission registered 13, 363 voters from June, 2022 to December, 2022 when continuous voter registration commenced.

✅ Of the 13,363, 45% are female and 55% are male.

✅ These have since been added to the Register of Voters.

✅ According to Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro, these voters are now qualified to vote in the elections as of February 21, 2024.

✅ The overall count of voters on the National Register now stands at 7,036,862 from the previous total of 7,023,499 voters.

✅ 3,757,115 are female representing 53.4% while 3,279,747 are male representing 46.6%.

✅ The new Register of Voters replaces all previous registers and shall remain in force until a new register of voters is prepared and certified.

✅ Meanwhile, between January 2023 and December 2023, the Commission registered a total number of 28,728 voters of which provisional data will be subjected to inspection, after which the Commission shall certify the Register of Voters for those who registered in 2023 on 30th July, 2024.