ECZ Confirms Arrival of Ballot Papers for By-Elections



The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has announced the arrival of ballot papers for the upcoming by-elections in two wards. According to a public notice issued on 27th March 2025, the ballot papers will arrive today, Thursday, 27th March 2025, at 14:30 hours via Emirates flight EK713 at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport.



The ballot papers are designated for Kala Ward of Kawambwa District and Mtilizi Ward of Nyimba District.





Verification of the ballot papers with stakeholders is scheduled to take place at the ECZ Head Office at 10:00 hours on Friday, 28th March 2025.