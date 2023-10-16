ECZ DISOWNS ELECTIONS ADVISORY BOARD ON MANAGEMENT OF ELECTIONS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has disowned the Elections Advisory Board on the Management of Elections.

The body which is headed by Constitutional Justice, Hon. Maria Mapani-Kawimbe last week paid a courtesy call on ECZ Chairperson, Mwangala Zaloumis.

The Advisory Committee on Election Management held a meeting with the Electoral Commission of Zambia to discuss areas of collaboration.

ECZ Chairperson Mrs Mwangala Zaloumis welcomed the establishment of the Advisory Committee on Election Management.

But in a twist, ECZ said yhe Advisory Board is a creation by the Judiciary.

Acting Chief Elections Officer, Dylan B Kasonde in responding Citizens First President, Harry Kalaba, stated that yhere is no such a structure in the ECZ or Constitution.

Harry Kalaba demanded to understand the role of the Advisory Committee since it was not provided for in the Electoral Process Act no.35 of 2016 and yhe Constitution of Zambia.