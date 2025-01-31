ECZ DOES NOT CONDONE ANY FORM OF ELECTORAL VIOLENCE



Today the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis SC held a press briefing.

Here are the Highlights;





✅ The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has described the electoral violence in Petauke district involving the United Party for National Development (UPND) and the National Congress Party (NCP) as disappointing and regrettable.





✅ The Commission does not condone any form of violence as it threatens voter participation and contradicts democratic principles.



✅ It is for this reason that the Commission had called for a meeting to address allegations from the NCP regarding campaign timetable violations, intimidation, and the misuse of Government resources.





✅ Additionally, the Commission invited the Zambia Police to provide clarity on the reported incidents, emphasizing that any criminal acts would be addressed within the law.



✅ The Commission has since urged all political players to respect each other’s space and engage in peaceful competition during elections.





✅ Meanwhile, the Commission has dismissed claims regarding a new voter register, clarifying that the 2021 voters’ roll remains in use, with only minor updates through continuous voter registration.





✅ Electoral credibility is a shared responsibility and urged all parties to engage constructively in the democratic process the democratic process.