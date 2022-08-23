ECZ (ELECTIONS) & ECZ (EXAMINATIONS): THE NATION IS WATCHING ON YOUR DECISIONS OVER LUANGWA & KWACHA NOMINATIONS

The nation is waiting to see whether or not the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) will re-verify the same certificates that did not see the walls of the courts during election petitions.

The nation is also pricking its ears on Electoral commission of Zambia (ECZ) to hear whether or not it will accept nomination papers of candidates whose certificates caused nullification of seats in Kwacha and Luangwa..

Guided by Article 52.(1) and (2) of the Constitution of Zambia which guides that A candidate shall file that candidate’s nomination paper to a returning officer, supported by an affidavit stating that the candidate is qualified for nomination as Member of Parliament in the manner, on the day, and at the time and place set by the Electoral Commission by regulation, one expects that the turning up of these individuals in question at nomination centre must be checked.

The nation expects that ECZ (elections) will invoke clause 2 of Article 52 which guides that A Returning Officer shall, immediately on the filing of a nomination paper, in accordance with clause (1), duly REJECT the nomination paper if the candidate does not meet the qualifications or procedural requirements specified for election to that office.

We shall wait to see how the two ECZs will react and handle the electoral situation unfolding and exploding before them to avoid petitions after petitions.

Both ECZs are put under spotlight now

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi.