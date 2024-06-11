ECZ ENGAGES STAKEHOLDERS AHEAD OF NOMINATIONS
Today, Monday, 10th June, 2024, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) held meetings with stakeholders in the nine wards in preparation for nominations scheduled for Tomorrow, Tuesday, 11th June 2024 from 09:00 hours to 15:00 hours.
The purpose of the meetings was to brief election stakeholders on their role, requirements for nominations as well as the Commission’s readiness to conduct nominations.
Stakeholders who attended the meeting include Political Parties, Civil Society/Faith-Based Organizations, members of District Conflict Management, Uniformed Staff, and the Media.
The meetings took place in the following wards and districts:
- Lushiba Ward, Kawambwa District in Luapula Province.
- Chinama Ward, Kanchibiya District in Muchinga Province.
- Luchinde Ward, Nakonde District in Muchinga Province.
- Mulalo Ward, Nakonde District in Muchinga Province.
- Kaminzekezeke Ward, Mufumbwe District in North-Western Province.
- Mubula Ward, Choma District in Southern Province.
- Njame Ward, Chirundu District in Southern Province.
- Liumena Ward, Sikongo District in Western Province.
- Mwenyi Ward, Sikongo District in Western Province.