ECZ ENGAGES STAKEHOLDERS AHEAD OF NOMINATIONS

Today, Monday, 10th June, 2024, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) held meetings with stakeholders in the nine wards in preparation for nominations scheduled for Tomorrow, Tuesday, 11th June 2024 from 09:00 hours to 15:00 hours.

The purpose of the meetings was to brief election stakeholders on their role, requirements for nominations as well as the Commission’s readiness to conduct nominations.

Stakeholders who attended the meeting include Political Parties, Civil Society/Faith-Based Organizations, members of District Conflict Management, Uniformed Staff, and the Media.

The meetings took place in the following wards and districts: