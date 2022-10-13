ECZ Has “Wilfully Mislead” Itself On Kabushi And Kwacha- The Commissioners Must Retract That Position- Jackson Silavwe

ECZ HAS “WILFULLY MISLEAD” ITSELF ON KABUSHI AND KWACHA- THE COMMISSIONERS MUST RETRACT THAT POSITION.

The press statement issued by the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) commissioners on 11th October, 2022 is a clear attack on the rule of law in and outrightly lowers the bar integrity of the electoral body.

It is in public domain that the two independent candidates withdrew from the two by-elections citing undemocratic antics by the ECZ. Nonetheless, the COURT ORDER to stay the kabushi and kwacha elections precedes all the peripheral actions by the candidates.

In light of the above and alluding to the fact that ECZ has got sound legal brains and officers, we can only surmise that the independent candidates “change of heart” and the subsequent press release was CALCULATED and CHOREOGRAPHED to suit the position of the EXECUTIVE and UPND.

ECZ has clearly misguided itself and it must be cited for contempt and be punished to the maximum by the courts of law. ECZ is a creation of our laws and it must uphold the laws and not abrogate them. It must be returned to order immediately, if not done ECZ has become CONFLICT ITSELF and a STANDING JOKE.

Our views on the conduct of the Patriotic Front (PF) in contributing to the rotteness of our campaigns and voting is well documented. Despite our strong views the Courts pronouncements must be ADHERED to even if we don’t necessarily agree with them.

The actions of the ECZ commissioners are unprecedented and I wish to call on them to RETRACT that press statement unreservedly and wait for the COURTS OF LAW to fully pronounce themselves on Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections respectively.

GPZ, Upholding the Rule of Law.

Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ S