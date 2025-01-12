ECZ HOLDS YOUTH CONFERENCE IN PAMBASHE IN READINESS OF THE BY-ELECTION



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has today, Saturday, 11th January, 2025 held a Youth Conference in Pambashe ahead of the by-election scheduled for Thursday, 6th February, 2025.





ECZ Commissioner, Mr Mcdonald Chipenzi, who officiated at the Youth Conference appealed to the youth in Pambashe to ensure that they avoid conflicts during campaigns and help to ensure that campaigns were held in a peaceful manner.





He emphasised that violence was not part of the democratic dispensation adding that democracy entails differences of opinion and must not lead to violence.



The Commissioner explained that In a democracy, divergence of opinion should be respected and appealed to the youth in Pambashe to exercise maximum restraint to acts of violence and misconduct, which may lead to chaos in Pambashe.





He encouraged the youth to aspire to be leaders and be in the fore-front of fostering unity and development in Pambashe and Zambia as a whole.