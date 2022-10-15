ECZ in dilemma, says Veep

VICE-PRESIDENT Mutale Nalumango says Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is torn between a rock and hard place regarding the Kabushi and Kwacha by-elections because there are many cases before the courts.

Speaking during the Vice President’s Question Time in Parliament yesterday, Mrs Nalumango said Government respects the provisions of the Constitution and will not go against them.

Mrs Nalumango was responding to Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Brian Mundubile on what Government is doing to protect the Constitution following ECZ’s decision to allow the Kabushi and Kwacha by elections to proceed despite cases over the matter being active in court.

“There are many matters before the court and the ECZ finds itself between the rock and the hard place, it becomes difficult,” she said.

“The courts are aware of their constitutional provisions and ECZ is also aware.”

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail