By Noel Iyombwa

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has changed its logo.

Speaking on behalf of ECZ chairperson justice Esau Chulu during the launch of the rebranded logo, commission vice-chairperson Emily Sikazwe said the institution’s strategic plan in the recent past five years has focused on enhancement of its corporate image and getting closer to the people.

“Election management has grown and evolved over the years. We feel it’s time for a review and we have refreshed our logo and colour to reflect our strategic direction for the commission in coming years. After careful consideration, the Commission chose the logo that reflects a modern and futuristic approach that captures our mandate to deliver credible elections,” he said.

“The current strategic plan which has been there for the past five years expires this year. This creates an opportunity to develop a new strategic plan that fits into the new brand direction.”

Justice Chulu said the last time the ECZ undertook such a process was in 2007, from free and fair to endorsing your choice in 2015, and now “your votes count”.

He said after the August 12 elections, the Commission conducted a thorough review of the previous electoral cycle and covered registration. delimitation, nomination and polls.

“In our quest to continue improving the Zambian electoral process, the Commission will continue reviewing all the processes and activities to enhance efficiency of electoral process,” said justice Chulu