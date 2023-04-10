ECZ MIGHT SUSPEND BY-ELECTIONS IF VIOLENCE PERPETUATES – LUHANGA

THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has condemned campaign violence in Muchinda Ward of Serenje District.

ECZ Corporate Affairs Manager Patricia Luhanga has noted with serious concern the electoral violence ahead of the 20th April 2023 by-election in the district.

She calls on all participating political parties to adhere to the campaign timetable which was developed and agreed upon after nominations by all participating political parties.

Luhanga warns that the Commission will not hesitate to suspend campaigns in areas where violence occurs.

She cautions all participating political parties that the Commission will be compelled to invoke the provisions of the Electoral Process Act which includes disqualification against erring political parties.

Additionally, Luhanga says the ECZ is aware that all the cases of violence have been reported to the Police, and urges law enforcement agencies to beef up security in Muchinda Ward to restore law and order.

She further reminds all political parties’ leadership to prevail over their supporters to be peaceful in the conduct of campaigns.