ECZ offers free G12 paper verification

SCRUTINISING applications for the over 130,000 job seekers in the health sector has started and Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) will cover the cost of verifying Grade 12 certificates for applicants.

The inspection of applications for jobs by unemployed health practitioners started yesterday.

Civil Service Commission chairperson Peter Mumba said instead of requesting applicants to pay for verification of their Grade 12 certificates, Government had to find a way of covering the cost.

The number of graduates in various health disciplines who applied for the 11,276 jobs in the health sector increased from the initial 109,000 to 137,129 after the deadline.

-Zambia Daily Mail