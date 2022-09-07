ECZ OVERSTEPPED ITS BOUNDARY – PETITIONERS

By Rhodah Mvula

Five constitutional court judges have heard submissions in the matter in which Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji are seeking the interpretation of Article 72(4) of the constitution on whether a nullification of an election means disqualification from re-contesting.

The state have asked the court to revisit its decision in the case of the Law Association of Zambia and the Attorney General in which it ruled that a nullification of a seat does not mean disqualification.

Solicitor General, Marshall Muchende argues that the constitutional court does not expressly have to say a nullification of a seat means disqualification because the consequences of an action can be seen.

On 25th August 2022, Returning Officers of the Electoral Commission of Zambia refused to accept nominations of Mr. Bowman and Mr. Malanji for the Kabushi and Kwacha parliamentary by elections.

The court will deliver its summary judgment on 7th September 2022.- Diamond TV