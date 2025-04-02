ECZ PLEDGES TO THOROUGHLY REVIEW 2019 DELIMITATION REPORT IN LIGHT OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS me

ECZ PLEDGES TO THOROUGHLY REVIEW 2019 DELIMITATION REPORT IN LIGHT OF PROPOSED CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS





The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ has assured all stakeholders that it is reviewing the 2019 delimitation report taking into consideration various factors as outlined in article 59 of the constitution of Zambia in order to provide input into the constitutional review process.





ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro has emphasized that the 2019 delimitation report was as result of nationwide stakeholder consultations.



Mr. Kasaro says once the internal process is concluded, the commission will provide a comprehensive update and engage stakeholders accordingly.





He further explains that in terms of electoral reforms, the Electoral Reform Technical Committee which received submissions from a wide range of stakeholders from all the 10 provinces in October 2024, is in the final stages of concluding its report, which in line with the published roadmap, will be submitted to the executive on 22nd April 2025.





In a statement, Mr. Kasaro says ECZ remains committed to transparency, stakeholder engagement, and the promotion of a credible electoral process.



PN