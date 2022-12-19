ECZ PRAISED FOR WITHHOLDING G12 RESULTS

By Nandi Nthani

The National Action for Quality Education in Zambia (NAQEZ) has commended government through Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) for withholding the results of the more than 300 Grade 12 2022 General Certificate of Education (GCE) results.

NAQEZ Executive Director Aaron Chansa says NAQEZ desires to see sanity in the manner the ECZ national examinations are conducted further noting that the move by ECZ to withhold the results for GCE will deter the would be offenders from engaging in examination malpractices.

He has since urged the ECZ to expedite the investigations in the matter in question so as to allow those found wanting to face the law.

The Examinations Council of Zambia ECZ recently withheld results for the July-August GCE examinations owing to 385 cases of malpractice that were recorded.

ECZ Public Relations Manager Nicholas Nkhuwa said the ECZ will only release the results when malpractice cases are cleared.

He noted that the withholding of results is not meant to disadvantage candidates involved but to make sure that the system is run effective to promote free and fair examinations.