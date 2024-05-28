ECZ PRESCRIBED DATES FOR NOMINATIONS, CAMPAIGN PERIOD AND VOTING FOR BY-ELECTIONS

Notice is hereby given to the general public that the Electoral Commission of Zambia has prescribed Friday, 12th July, 2024 as the date on which to hold ward by-elections in;

•Lushiba Ward, Kawambwa District of Luapula Province;

•Chinama Ward, Kanchibiya

District of Muchinga Province; Luchinde Ward, Nakonde District of Muchinga Province;

Mulalo Ward, Nakonde District of Muchinga Province;

•Kaminzekezeke Ward, Mufumbwe

District of North-Western Province; Njame Ward, Chirundu District of Southern Province;

Mubula Ward, Choma District of Southern Province;

•Liumena Ward, Sikongo District of

Western Province and Mwenyi Ward, Sikongo District of Western Province.

The polls will take place from 06:00 hours to 18:00 hours on Friday, 12th July, 2024.

Nominations for the said by-elections will be conducted on Tuesday, 11th June, 2024.

Campaign period commences on Wednesday, 12th June, 2024 and will end at 18:00 hours

on Thursday, 11th July, 2024.

The by-elections have arisen due to the resignations and death as outlined in the

schedule contained in this statement.

Aspiring candidates in the by-elections should lodge completed and attested statutory

declaration and nomination papers subscribed before a Magistrate, Local Court

Magistrate, Head of a Government Primary or Secondary School, Principal of a College,

Commissioner for Oaths, Election Officer or returning officer on Tuesday, 11th June, 2024

between 09:00 hours and 15:00 hours.