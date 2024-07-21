ECZ reforming to announce presidential results on August 17, 2026

The Electoral Commission says the commission is looking at reforms for 2026 where presidential election results will be announced on August 17, of that year, four days after the elections.

And Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) chairperson Mwangala Zaloumis said the commission has embarked on reforms after noting some loopholes in the current electoral laws.

Speaking during the launch of Electoral Reforms Committee/2026 and Roadmap, at Mulungushi International Conference Center (MICC) yesterday, Zaloumis said after reviewing the 2021 General Elections, the commission noted some gaps hence embarking on the reforms.

Credit: Daily Revelation

