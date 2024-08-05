ECZ REFUSES SEAN TEMBO TO SEE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S DECLARED ASSETS
WE CAN’T RELEASE INFORMATION ON HH’s ASSET, ACCESS TO INFORMATION NOT OPERATIONAL – ECZ
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has refused to release information on President Hakainde Hichilema’s declared assets.
ECZ says the Access to Information Act being used to get the information is not yet operational.
HH and his government at their best. His wealth and declaration is top secret.
All those stupid cow brain praise singers that were telling us to go to ECZ to check the conman’s declaration of assets, where are you ?
The chap is conman.
Vote wisely in 2026.