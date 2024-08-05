ECZ REFUSES SEAN TEMBO TO SEE PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’S DECLARED ASSETS

WE CAN’T RELEASE INFORMATION ON HH’s ASSET, ACCESS TO INFORMATION NOT OPERATIONAL – ECZ

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has refused to release information on President Hakainde Hichilema’s declared assets.

ECZ says the Access to Information Act being used to get the information is not yet operational.