ECZ REFUTES CLAIMS OF A SECRET VOTER REGISTRATION IN REGIONS PERCEIVED AS UPND STRONGHOLDS

The Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ- has refuted claims made by Patriotic Front Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda regarding a secret voter registration in specific regions perceived as strongholds of the ruling UPND.

Mr Nakacinda during a recent address to party officials in Ndola alleged that the current government was secretly conducting a National Registration Card and voter registration campaign in their identified strongholds, without informing the population.

But addressing a media briefing in Lusaka today, ECZ Director of Electoral Operations, Royd Katongo clarified that the continuous registration of voters, which commenced in June 2022, is being conducted across various parts of the country.

He says the registration is not limited to specific regions, and covers provincial districts such as Chipata, Chinsali, Choma, Kabwe, Kasama, Lusaka, Mansa, Mongu, Ndola, and Solwezi.

Mr. Katongo has since urged stakeholders to refrain from disseminating misleading information to the public as such actions undermine the credibility of the electoral process and have the potential to incite unrest.

PHOENIX NEWS