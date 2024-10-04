ECZ refutes Lungu’s allegations



THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has dispelled allegations made by former President Edgar Lungu that it is conducting secret voter registration.



On Tuesday, Lungu accused the ECZ of heightening schemes designed to undermine the 2026 general elections, citing secret issuance of NRCs and secret voter registration.



The commission’s Chief Electoral Officer, Brown Kasaro noted that the claims by the former president should be regarded as false, malicious and a misrepresentation of the transparent process in which the Continuous Registration of Voters (CRV) exercise is being conducted.



Kasaro stated that the Commission has always adhered to the principles of transparency and inclusivity in all its electoral activities.



He said the launch of CRV activities in all districts was made public and the events were attended by various stakeholders which included political parties.



“The Commission wishes to categorically state that it takes great exception on the notion that it is engaged in the conduct of secret registration of voters in the country.”



“Contrary to the allegations, the Commission commenced Continuous Registration of Voters exercise on 1st June, 2022 as part of its long-term objective in ensuring that all eligible Zambians have access to the registration centres and are registered as voters,” he stated.



Currently, the Commission revealed that it is conducting CRV in 30 districts, with three districts per province being covered.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 3, 2024