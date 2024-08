ECZ RELEASES 2026 ELECTION CALENDAR



The Electoral Commission of Zambia has released the roadmap for the 2026 general elections:



Below is the sequence;



18-22 May 2026: Presidential Nominations



18-19 May 2026: Parliamentary and Local Government Nominations



13 August 2026: Polling Day



ELECTION RESULTS WILL ONLY BE DECLARED AFTER FOUR DAYS AFTER CLOSE OF POLL.



17 August 2026: Declaration of Results