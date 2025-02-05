ECZ SUCCESSFULLY DEPLOYS POLL STAFF IN TWO PARLIAMENTARY AND TWO WARD BY-ELECTIONS





Deployment of the Poll Staff for the Petauke Constituency of Petauke District, Pambashe Constituency of Kawambwa District, Ntanda Ward of Mpongwe District, and Litawa Ward of Mongu by-elections have been successfully concluded.





The poll staff have been accompanied by uniformed staff who are charged with the responsibility of maintaining law and order.





Polling stations are scheduled to open tomorrow, Thursday 6th February, 2025, from 06:00hrs to 18:00hrs.



CREDIT: ECZ