ECZ SUMMONS RAPHAEL NAKACINDA FOR HIS PRE-MARKED BALLOT PAPERS ALLEGATIONS.

ECZ must be tough and seen to enforce the code without fear or favour if its reputation is not to be maimed by some electoral and political players.

The summoning of Nakacinda is welcome and serious action be taken on such individuals in the habit of breaking the Electoral Code of conduct with impunity in the name of politics.

It is in the Electoral Process where criminality [such as violence, falsehood, slander etal] is sanitised in the name of politics but this must come to an end.

ECZ has a national and global name and reputation to protect than some of these attention seeker politicians who don’t even have a family name to do so.

Let the Electoral laws, regulations, rules and codes be invoked by the ECZ, in this case, Regulation 15 and its provisions.

Some people are accustomed to eating beans in the correctional facilities.

I submit

Mcdonald Chipenzi