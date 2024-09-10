PRESS RELEASE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

ECZ SUSPENDS EIGHT GCE EXAMINATION CENTRES AND NULLIFIES SOME EXAMINATION RESULTS

Lusaka, Tuesday, 10th September, 2024. The Examinations Council of Zambia (ECZ) has suspended indefinitely the GCE Examination Centre Status from the following schools;\



1. Isoko GCE Centre (Code: 1765) of Mpulungu District with whole centre results nullified affecting 116 candidates;

2. Mapunga GCE Centre (Code: 6190) of Mushindamo District with whole centre results nullified affecting 204 candidates;



3. Kasapa Day Secondary GCE (Code: 6265) of Mushindamo District with whole centre results nullified affecting 204 candidates;

4. Sefula GCE (Code: 8083) of Mongu District with whole centre results nullified affecting 653 candidates;



5. Chitimukulu Secondary GCE (Code: 9047) of Lusaka District with whole centre results nullified affecting 1,318 candidates;

6. Gesam Secondary GCE (Code: 9065) of Chilanga District with whole centre results nullified affecting 451 candidates;



7. Bethlehem Secondary GCE (Code: 9991) of Chilanga District with whole centre results nullified affecting 1,725 candidates; and

8. Mukupa Kaoma Day Secondary GCE (Code: 1769) of Lunte District with two papers nullified affecting 100 candidates;



The ECZ hereby cautions all Examination Centres to guard against examination malpractices before, during or after the conduct of examinations. We encourage them to adhere to the Guidelines for the Administration and Management of Examinations in Zambia or they risk losing their Centre Status.



Prospective candidates are informed that the eight (😎 Centres will not conduct examinations at this level until further notice. ECZ will not hesitate to nullify examination results for any perpetrators of examination malpractices.



Issued by:

(Original Signed)

Nicolas Nkhuwa

Public Relations Manager

For/EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

EXAMINATIONS COUNCIL OF ZAMBIA

info@exams-council.org.zm