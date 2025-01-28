ECZ TARGETS 3.5 MILLION NEW VOTER REGISTRATIONS AHEAD OF 2026 GENERAL ELECTION



The Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- says it has set an ambitious target to register 3.5 million new voters ahead of the 2026 general election and increase the total number of registered voters from over 7 million to around 10.5 million.



ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro says to achieve this, the commission plans to employ over 75,000 people to manage the election to accommodate the expected surge in voter registration, which will trigger a rise in the number of polling stations from over 12,100 to 15,000.





Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of Let the People Talk on Phoenix FM, Mr. Kasaro announced that a 60-day mass registration exercise will take place in 30 districts across Zambia’s 10 provinces this year5, in addition to the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise.





He has reminded registered voters to replace lost or spoiled voter cards by presenting their national registration card and a police report at any of the 30 operational registration points while new voters can register by showing up with their national registration card.





And Mr. Kasaro has clarified that by law, serving cabinet ministers are expected to take unpaid leave during by-election campaigns and participate in their personal capacity as political party members, rather than in their official capacity.



PN