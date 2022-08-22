ECZ TO BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE IF IT RECEIVES NOMINATION PAPERS FROM BOWMAN LUSAMBO AND JOSEPH MALANJI

By Michael Kaluba

Governance Activist George Chimembe has warned that the Electoral Commission of Zambia-ECZ- will be held accountable should it receive nomination papers from Bowman Lusambo and Joseph Malanji whose seats were recently nullified.

Mr. Chimembe says the country is grappling with various questions over the matter including what punishment has been handed to the two parliamentarians for their electoral malpractice, the essence of the court proceedings if the convicted duo can simply recontest and how this will act as a deterrent to would be offenders.

He says removal from office based on gross misconduct makes the duo unqualified to recontest their seats and if they are allowed, any challenge from organizations such as the governance, elections, advocacy research services-gears- initiative based on invoking article 52 clause 4 and clause 6 of the constitution, will be inevitable and in order.

His comment comes after the patriotic front announced that it has re-adopted former Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo and former kwacha constituency Member of Parliament Joseph Malanji to recontest their seats in next months by-election after both lost them to nullification by the courts of law.

Meanwhile, the George Sichula led National Democratic Party-NDC- faction has announced that the party will not field in candidates in the Kabushi and Kwacha constituencies by-elections but will rally behind candidates that will be adopted by the UPND.

