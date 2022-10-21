ECZ TO CONDUCT MILENGE BY-ELECTIONS OUTSIDE CONSTITUTIONAL PROVISION

By Isaac Mwanza

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) will be conducting a by-election in Milenge on the 92-day instead of within 90 days required by the Constitution.

I don’t understand where the impunity and contempt against the Constitution is suddenly coming from among ECZ Commissioners. There is suddenly a lot of incompetence going on.

The seat become vacant on 4th August, 2022. ECZ. 90 days from this day ends on November 2, 2022.

If we had one more day from day of occurrence, that become November 3, 2022.

However, ECZ has set election in Milenge on November 4, 2022.

We shall wait for them to conduct this election and petition the Court for breaching the Constitution. Hope they won’t be indemnified for contravening the Constitution.