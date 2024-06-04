ECZ TO INCREASE VOTER REGISTRATION CENTRES TO 30

The Electoral Commission of Zambia ECZ is set to increase the number of Districts conducting Continuous Registration of Voters from 20 to 30 countrywide.

ECZ Vice Chairperson ALI SIMWINGA says the move is aimed at taking services closer to the electorate..

Mr. SIMWINGA says the Continuous Registration of Voters -CRV- also comes as a result of constant appeals by stakeholders for the exercise to be non-stop.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement meeting in Mpika District, Mr. SIMWINGA also appealed to political parties and other stakeholders to desist from faking deaths of registered voters because of being political opponents.

Mr. SIMWINGA said such acts are serious offenses and can result in heavy jail terms when taken to court.

Meanwhile, Muchinga Provincial Electoral Officer, ADAM JERE advised all stakeholders to inform their members to attend the launch on Tuesday for them to be enlightened about the electoral processes.